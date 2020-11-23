CAMERON — Services for Helen Marie Burnett, 86, of Georgetown and formerly of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron with the Rev. Dimitrij Colankin officiating.
Burial will be in Marlow Cemetery.
Mrs. Burnett died Friday, Nov. 20, at a Georgetown hospital.
She was born Sept. 18, 1934, in Caldwell to Pete and Otilia Houdek Vavra. She married Truett Burnett. She worked for Hornung Hatchery. She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, James Burnett.
Survivors include a son, Carl Burnett of Cameron; two sisters, Tela Henna of Austin and Frances Brooks of Taylor; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.