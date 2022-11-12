Nelda Jean Kasberg Poncik
Nelda Jean Kasberg Poncik, age 75, of Academy passed from this life during the early morning hours of Friday, November 4th, 2022, with her loving family by her side after a brief battle with cancer. She was born on the 28th day of May 1947 in Rosebud to parents Leo and Lucy (Kleypas) Kasberg.
Nelda Jean was the 11th of 12 children. Nelda Jean went to school in Westphalia, TX and graduated from Lott High School in 1965. Nelda Jean was active in band during high school. She married Jimmy Poncik and the two blessed this world with one daughter Stacey Poncik. Nelda Jean loved spending the weekends on their houseboat at Belton Lake and enjoyed visiting the casinos. She was always entertaining with her quick wit! She loved spending time with her family and friends and working crossword puzzles. Over her career she worked at Lone Star Gas, office manager at Johnson Brothers Ford as well as Custom Printing Inc. The loving heart she had for her family will be the legacy she leaves behind for generations to come.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Harold Ray, Nelson, and Bob; sisters: Carol Marie Kasberg, Lucy Lee Hodges, Janice Wellen, and Leonette Entrop.
Nelda Jean leaves behind to cherish her memory Jimmy Poncik of Gatesville, daughter Stacey Poncik of Little River-Academy, grandsons Taylor Dudik (Vanessa Fabila), Derian Dudik (Rachel Taylor), of Temple and Scout Hall of Gatesville, and great-grandson Jayce Dudik of Holland and great-grandson Paxton due in January 2023.She also leaves behind brothers Gerald and James, sister Lafon Eary all of Temple, and sister Margie Stock of Bryan.
In lieu of the flowers the family asks that any donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
A memorial Mass will be held at the Church of Visitation in Westphalia on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Reverend Darrell Kostiha officiating. The family will be accepting visitors at the funeral home on Monday between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m. with the rosary recited at 7 p.m.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary