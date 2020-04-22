ROCKDALE — Services for Virginia Ann Lynn Eason McEathron will be at a later date.
Mrs. McEathorn died Sunday April 19.
She born Jan. 23, 1936, in Houston to Clifford and Pandy Lynn. She graduated from Baylor University with a bachelor’s degree and began a career in teaching. She married Clint Eason and they lived in Houston. She later earned a master’s degree in special education. She was a teacher and director of the Easter Seal’s Program in Houston. She taught at MD Anderson’s Children’s Cancer Center. After her first husband died, she married Gareld McEathron.
Survivors include her husband, Gareld; a sister, Sandra; a brother, Barry; three children, Patti, Juli and Mike; two stepchildren, Debra and Ross; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzhemier’s Association or hospice.
Phillips & Luckey funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.