BELTON — Services for Shirley Ann Tyler, 76, of Temple will be 11 a.m. today at Heights Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Billy Koinm officiating.
Mrs. Tyler died Thursday, Sept. 2, at her residence.
She was born May 7, 1945, in Austin to Howard and Sarah Banks Hansen. She worked as a banquet host at the Holiday Inn in Temple for 21 years before retiring in 1990.
Survivors include her husband, James Lee Tyler of Temple; two sons, James Michael Tyler and Duane Murdock, both of Temple; and a sister, Bonnie Frohock of Pflugerville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to help the family cover funeral expenses at www.crottyfh.com.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.