BELTON — Donald Ray Hutson, 61, of Belton died Sunday, July 11, at a Belton nursing home.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Heritage Country Church with Ricky Lindsey officiating.
Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in Belton.
Mr. Hutson was born Sept. 5, 1959, in Austin to Donald Gene and Yvonne Novlene Hutson. He graduated from Belton High School in 1979. He worked for Wal-Mart in Temple, Belton and Waxahachie. He was a member of Heritage Country Church.
Survivors include six sisters, Ansera Boshaw, Gilda Dancel, Linda Grigsby, Tonya Hutson and Cassandra Klossner, all of Belton, and Melissa Hutson of Brownwood.
Memorials may be made to Heritage Country Church, 9929 Lark Trail, Salado, TX 76571.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.