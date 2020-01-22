Services for Joe Soto, 87, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Mr. Soto died Saturday, Jan. 18.
He was born Feb. 1, 1932, in Taylor to Ruperto and Bicenta Soto. He married Rachel Herrera of Waco in 1951. They lived in Temple for 68 years. He retired from American Desk Manufacturing Co. after 46 years. He was a member of the Cursillistas at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, and a founder and part owner of The Pioneer Ballroom.
Survivors include his wife; four daughters, Elvira Novoa of El Paso, Sylvia Montoya of Albuquerque, N.M., Theresa Castillo of Temple and Anna Ramirez of Fayetteville, N.C.; a brother, Raymond Soto; two sisters, Mary Roach of Temple and Rosie Flores of Harker Heights; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.