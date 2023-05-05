Services for Charlie Dwayne Howard, 62, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Tempe.
Mr. Howard died Saturday, April 15, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 18, 1960, in Temple to Robert Howard and Lessie Mae Jackson. He attended Temple High School. He married Brenda Russell in 1979. He was a member of Rock Worship Center in Temple. He worked in maintenance at Wayman Manor Apartments and also worked in construction at Fort Hood.
Survivors include his wife Temple; four sons, Charlie D. Howard II, Quentin Jeffries, LaQuentin Ross and Dion Clark, all of Temple; two daughters, Keaonya Peoples and Kabresha Clark, both of Temple; four brothers, Albert Howard, Jessie Howard and Stephan Thomas, all of Temple, and Michael Howard of Killeen; three sisters, Margie Howard of Killeen, and Ethel McLemore and Juanita Thomas, both of Temple; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. today at the funeral home.