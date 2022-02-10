BELTON — Services for Jack Ray Pabst Sr., 90, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Pabst died Saturday, Feb. 5, at a local nursing facility.
He was born March 31, 1931, in Gonzales to Raymond and Birdie Mae Talley Pabst. He married Billie Jo Lemmons on June 15, 1951. He worked as a crane operator in the construction industry.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a son, Steven Pabst.
Survivors include two sons, Jack Pabst of Lockhart and Mike Pabst of Belton; a daughter, Stacy Hrabal of Lott; a brother, Nolan Pabst of Lago Vista; a sister, Irene Williamson of Marble Falls; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.