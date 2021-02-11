Dan Joseph Archer
Funeral services for Dan Joseph Archer, 67, of Temple will be held at 10:00 AM Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mr. Archer died Saturday in a Temple hospital.
Mr. Archer was born April 23, 1953 in Cleveland, Ohio to George and Pauline Urban Archer. He retired from the Army in 1992, with the rank of SFC after 20 years, receiving the Bronze Star during the Kuwait War.
He is survived by his wife Linda (Davis) who he married in 1974. After receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications he became the Chief Engineer for KCEN TV, Dan was a devout Christian living a large part of his life in the Temple area. He is also survived by his sons Dan Jr. and Michael (Mona) and daughter Tammy; siblings Jinx (Bill), Kate (Rich), Maureen (Pat) Paulette, George, Debbie (Joe), Dennis (Peggy), Linda (Jason) Shelly, Patty (John), Joe; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Viewing will be from 12:00 Noon to 9:00 PM Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Paid Obituary