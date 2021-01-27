BELTON — Services for Raymond T. Collins Jr., 75, of Belton will be private.
Mr. Collins died Friday, Jan. 22.
He was born March 21, 1945, in McGregor to Raymond Sr. and Katherine Hagans Collins.
He was preceded in death by a son, Daryl Ray Collins.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Collins; a son, Raymond T. Collins III of Temple; two daughters, LaDonna Andersen of Harker Heights and Amanda Easley of Bryan; a brother, Bobby Collins of Salado; two sisters, Kathy Bell and Ramona Moore of Temple; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army or St. Jude’s.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of the arrangements.