Patricia “Patty” Ann Chaffer
Patricia “Patty” Ann Chaffer, age 77, of Temple passed from this life during the late-night hours of Wednesday, July 19th, 2023, at her home. She was born on the 11th day of March 1946 in Brawley, CA, to parents William Thomas and Marjorie Mayo (Brown) Hallman.
Patty has been a resident of Temple since 2000. In her younger years she graduated from Brawley High School. Patty worked for Safeway Grocery Stores and Kings Daughters Clinic in Temple for many years. She married Sheldon Chaffer on January 10th, 1963, in Brawley, CA. Patty was affiliated with the Presbyterian church. Patty was an intensely honest women with extreme passion for cooking. Many family recipes have her stamp of culinary perfection on them. Patty will be deeply missed by many friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Helen (Hallman) Testerman, and brother Thomas Hallman.
Patty leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons Sheldon Chaffer II and Sterling Chaffer, daughter Lucinda Johnson, as well as eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her much loved pets, Fluffy, Muffin, Bill, and Lucky.
A celebration of life will be held at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home on Saturday, August 19th, 2023, at 10 a.m. with Chaplain Judy Hoelscher officiating. Her ashes will be buried at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA, on November 4th, 2023, at 11 a.m.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
