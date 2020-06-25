Glenda Sue Grisham Kennon
Glenda Sue Grisham Kennon of Waco and formerly of Temple, Rogers, and Cameron, died Monday, June 22, 2020 at her home in Waco. Graveside services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, June 27, at Walkers Creek Cemetery near Cameron.
Mrs. Kennon was born to Margie Plaster Grisham and Ivy Grisham on December 12, 1942 in Temple, Texas. She graduated from Yoe High School in 1960 and married her high school sweetheart, Loyd DEAN Kennon on June 17, 1960.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Richard Glenn Kennon and Kevin Wayne Kennon and her parents. She is survived by two daughters, Deanna Kennon and Denise Kennon Dixon both of Waco, three grandchildren, they raised; Kenneth Fowler, Krystal Fowler Allison and Ashley Fowler; and by four great grandsons and three great granddaughters.
She managed and worked as a hair stylist from 1962 to 1976 at MarJ’s Beauty Salon; worked in lending at the Temple Area Federal Credit Union (Texell) from 1976 to 1987 and Nation’s Bank from 1987 to 1989 then Scott and White Hospital in Patient Financial Services from 1989 until retirement in 2005.
Her other interest included camping on Belton Lake from the first summer it was open to the public when she was in the 7th or 8th grade. She and her husband coached their daughter’s softball team for several years. During that time, when the City of Temple dropped the girls league, it became the Temple Girls Softball League, she became president for about 3 years. She and her husband raised quarter horses. She was secretary of Mix-Tex Quarter Horse Assoc. for about 8 years; president for about 3 years and on the board for about 3 years. Through the years she was active as room mother and on the PTO at Cater Elementary and Academy ISD. She was secretary for County Line Baptist Church. Her hobbies included crafts, sewing, photography and making hair bows and shipping them all over the United States.
Memorials may be made to the Walkers Creek Cemetery Association.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary