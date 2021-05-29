BELTON — Services for Mary Katherine “Kathy” Myers, 62, of Morgan’s Point Resort will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in Belton with the Rev. Jeff Miller officiating.
Burial will be in Magnolia Cemetery in Beaumont.
She died Sunday, May 23, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Dec. 31, 1958, in Beaumont to Albert Wayne “Buddy” and Juanita Moody Myers. She graduated from South Park High School in 1977. She worked for the government and a family business. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Belton.
Survivors include a brother, Richard Cook of El Lago; and three sisters, Georgia Cook Bagley of Georgetown, Jane Cook McAlister of Boerne and Candice Cook Button of Belton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 205 East 3rd Ave., Belton, TX 76513.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.