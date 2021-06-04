Gene Wayne Janicek
Gene Wayne Janicek of Buckholts, Texas passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the age of 65.
Gene was born June 25, 1955 in Temple, Texas to Emil and Marie Janicek. He graduated from Temple High School in 1973. Gene served in the United States Air Force from 1973-1977. He retired in 2015, after 24 years as a supervisor from the City of Temple.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by one sister, Jeannette Reed of Bryan, Texas; one brother, Emil Janicek, Jr. of Temple, Texas and two sons, Ethan and Benjamin Janicek, both of Shreveport, Louisiana. A celebration of life is set for a later date.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary