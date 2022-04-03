Services for Donald R. Greenland, 82, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Mr. Greenland died Friday, March 18, at a local hospital.
He was born March 8, 1940, in Evergreen Park, Ill., to Roy and Beulah Harris Greenland. He attended Northern Illinois University. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a salesman. He was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Hokanson.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Greenland of Temple, two sons, Dennis Greenland of Arlington and Terry Colwell of San Antonio; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to www.crawfordbowerstemple.com.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.