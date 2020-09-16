BELTON — Services for John “Johnny” Rovelli, 78, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Mike Baggerly officiating.
Burial with military honors will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in Belton.
Mr. Rovelli died Sunday, Sept. 13, at a local nursing home.
He was born Sept. 24, 1941, in Boston to Arselio and Virginia Rovelli. He grew up in Agawam, Mass. He joined the U.S. Army in 1959 and was stationed at Fort Hood. He married Gailen Clark on June 15, 1962. He moved to Temple following his military service.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.