Services for Mike Myers, 65, of Morgan’s Point Resort are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Myers died Sunday, May 3, at his residence.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: May 4, 2020 @ 10:05 pm
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.