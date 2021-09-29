No services are planned for Christine “Red” Duffie-May, 60, of Temple.
Burial will be in Greenleaf Cemetery in Brownwood.
Mrs. Duffie-May died Wednesday, Sept. 22, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Dec. 24, 1969, in Brownwood to Joe and Martha Duffie. She graduated from Brownwood High School in 1980. She worked as a maid at the Holiday Inn in Brownwood.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Christy Duffie.
Survivors include a daughter Lakisha Duffie of Temple; two brothers, Albert Joe Duffie of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Billy Wayne Duffie Sr. of Temple; seven sisters, Dr. Esther Duffie of Round Rock, Mildred White, Bobbie Banks, Jessie Duffie, Arlene Atkins, and Darlene Duffie, all of Temple, and Arlene Duffie of Houston; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.