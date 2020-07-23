Services for April Ceyne’ “Apricot” Daniels Burleson, 34, of Temple will be private.
Mrs. Burleson died Thursday, July 16, in Houston.
She was born April 1, 1986, to Bruce E. McQueen and Lasonia Daniels Robinson. She was raised in Temple. She was a member of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church in Temple. She graduated from Temple High School in 2004. She attended Temple Beauty School. She was enrolled in Houston Community College studying in nursing. She married Rene Burleson Jr. She worked in home health care for several nursing homes and rehabilitation centers, including Senior Care of Weston Inn in Temple.
Survivors include her husband of Kosse; a son, Daylen Burleson of Temple; three daughters, Riyanna Burleson and Alanii Burleson, both of Kosse and Qualaja Lawrence of Temple; two brothers, Trevor McQueen of Austin and Warren Maxwell of California; a sister, Renda Mercer of Bryan; her father of Austin; and her mother of Temple.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.