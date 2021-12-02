Robert Randall Schlieker (Randy to his friends and family) passed away unexpectedly at his home in Mansfield, Texas on November 24, 2021. He was born on February 7, 1966 in Beaumont, Texas. He grew up in Temple, Texas where he played football, baseball, and golf and was Salutatorian of his Temple High School class of 1984. An avid Aggie fan, he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Aerospace Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Technology Management from Texas A&M University. He worked for NASA during the launching of the Space Shuttle Discovery, was a part of the Advanced System group at KDT that worked on the Moonbase Mission and the AustroMars Mission, and was employed as Senior Technology Consultant, Professional Services at NCR Corporation for many years until the time of his passing. A gifted athlete, he enjoyed watching, playing, and coaching all kinds of sports.
Survivors include his parents RH, and Mary Moore Schlieker of Temple; a son, Christian Schlieker and a daughter, Caroline Schlieker, both of Mansfield; a sister, Suzanne Dodge (husband Trey), and nephews, Trent Dodge, Brent Dodge, and Max Dodge, all of Lake Jackson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 West Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, Texas on Friday, December 3, at 5:00 P.M., led by Paul Mints. Burial will be at North Belton Cemetery, 1500 N. Main, Belton, TX, Saturday December 4 at 11:00 A.M. with David Fox.
Memorials may be made to Texas A&M University or charity or organization of donor’s choice.