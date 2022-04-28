Services for Arthur Abel Fraga, 63, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Fraga died Monday, April 25, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 6, 1958, in Temple to Frank and Rachel Frage. He married Josephine Fraga in 2000. He worked for Wilson Art.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Trinidad Lozano and Richard Lozano; two daughters, Katherine Swaller and Melissa Kallmbah; five brothers, Frank Fraga, Raul Fraga, Artie Fraga, Ruben Fraga and Gerald Fraga; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.