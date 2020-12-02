Services for Roy H. Voges Jr., 85, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple.
Mr. Voges died Thursday, Nov. 26, at a local nursing facility.
He was born March 14, 1935, in Seguin to Roy H. and Irma Hagn Voges. He graduated from Seguin High School in 1953. He served in the U.S. Army. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin in 1958. He married Rita Allison Tuttle on Dec. 22, 1956. He worked at Lubbock Pharmacy, Klecka Drug, King’s Daughters Hospital and King’s Daughters Clinic. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
He was preceded in death by a son, Scott Voges.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a daughter, Debbie Rose of Temple; two sons, Jeff Voges and Todd Voges, both of Temple; two sisters, Georgia Braulick of Northfield, Minn., and Jocelyn Licatovich of Lindale; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church; or any charity.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.