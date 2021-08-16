ROCKDALE — Services for Sondra Pounders, 78, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Glenn Redmond officiating.
Burial will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Pounders died Saturday, Aug. 14, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Aug. 28, 1942, to Willie H. and Olivia Weldon Ahrendt. She married Clyde Sessions Pounders Sr. on July 8, 1960, in Rockdale. She was a housewife, a member of Murray Street Church of Christ in Rockdale, and was a former member of the Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She also ran Nanny’s Gift Shop out of her home in Rockdale, and helped manage Pounders Wrecker Service.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Jan. 2, 2019.
Survivors include two sons, Clyde Pounders and Chris Pounders, both of Rockdale; and six grandchildren
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.