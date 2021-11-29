BELTON — Services for Garry Wayne Miller, 73, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Richard Hammonds officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Miller died Saturday, Nov. 27, at his residence.
He was born to Houston and Jewel Carmen Miller on Aug. 28, 1948, in Calm, Mo. He served in the Army 1969-1971. He married Judith Miller on Aug. 1, 1970, in Belton.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; three sons, Michael Miller of Midland, Garry Lynn Miller of Gatesville and Jamey Miller of Belton; a daughter, Christina McClellan of Little River-Academy; a sister, Roberta Holloway; 16 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.