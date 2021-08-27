BELTON — Services for Wanda Christine Jackson Mullins, 60, of Belton will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Darren Rich officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery in Belton.
Mrs. Mullins died Monday, Aug. 23, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Aug. 1, 1961, in Putnam, Conn., to John and Simone Casavant Jackson. She moved to Belton in 1967. She graduated from Belton High School in 1979. She married Patrick Mullins on June 26, 1992, in Belton. She worked for Texas Instruments in Temple, and later for H-E-B from 1993 until she retired in 2008. She was a Christian.
Survivors include her husband of Belton; two sons, Randy Jackson of Jarrell and David Jackson of Belton; her parents of Belton; two brothers, John Jackson Jr. of the Philippines and Michael Jackson of Belton; two sisters, Cynthia Risen and Joyce Farmer, both of Belton; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.