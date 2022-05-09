BELTON — Services for Linda Christopher Kingsley, 66, of Belton are pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mrs. Kingsley died Friday, May 6, at a Temple hospital.
Updated: May 10, 2022 @ 12:01 am
