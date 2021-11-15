CAMERON — Services for Mary Frances Svetlik Chudej, 76, of Buckholts will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron with the Rev. Johnny Kueker officiating.
Burial will be in Hope Lutheran Memorial Park in Buckholts.
Ms. Chudej died Thursday, Nov. 11, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 25, 1945, in Milam County to Steve and Gertie Kraatz Svetlik. She retired from Buckholts ISD after more than 28 years. She was a member of Buckholts SPJST and Buckholts Brethren Church, where she served with the Christian Sisters organization.
Survivors include two sons, Randy Lock of Temple and John Chudej of Cameron; a daughter, Sheri Kuzel of Buckholts; three sisters, Doris Glass of Cameron, Opal Randall of Buckholts and Gladys Schmidt of Rockdale; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.