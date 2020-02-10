Bertram Andrew Venable, 82, of Waco died Saturday Feb 10, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services for Bertram Andrew Venable, 82, of Waco and formerly of Temple are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple. Mr. Venable died Saturday, Feb. 8, at a Waco hospital. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save