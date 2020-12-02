Sheila Diane Perkins
Sheila Diane Perkins, a long-time resident of the Oenaville, Texas area, died Thanksgiving morning, November 26, 2020 at her home from heart failure and complications from diabetes.
Born October 27, 1954 in Brownwood, TX to late Roy Rodney Siegfried and Mary Ellen Berry. Sheila was a natural care-taker and worked at a nursing home in the 1980’s as a CNA. This is where she found her passion and pursued nursing. She received her LVN from Temple Junior College in 1989. She worked for Scott & White Memorial Hospital and after 21 years, retired as URO/GYN Specialist from clinic side.
Sheila loved Elvis, her dogs, but adored all animals. She also loved bright colors, but her favorite and what most people associated her with was yellow. Her favorite past times were movie marathons and time with family.
She is survived by her husband, John G. Perkins and four children: Teresa Lewis, Barron Ramsey, Stephanie Ramsey and Noel Ramsey; step-children: Robert Grissom, Sherry Smith (and BF), Darrell Fowler and James Perkins. She is also survived by her seven siblings: Sarah Harrell, Teresa Pullen, Fawn Lowe, Rhonda Stergill, John Siegfried, Sudie Lewis and David Siegfried, their spouses, numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Viewing service and gifts will be held 5PM to 8PM on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Affordable Cremation in Killeen, Texas at 2006 NWS Young, Suite 60, in Airfield Plaza.
Paid Obituary