BELTON — Services for Luis Angel Gonzales, 22, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Avenue T Church of Christ in Temple with the Rev. Charlie Hernandez officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Gonzales died Saturday, March 14, at a Temple hospital.
He was born May 22, 1997, in Temple to Jose and Maria Diaz Gonzales. He graduated from Belton High School in 2015. He graduated from Texas State Technical College in Waco. He worked for an auto parts store and Whataburger. He was a member of Avenue T Church of Christ.
Survivors include his parents of Belton; and three sisters, Anjelica Hernandez of Henderson, Nev., Maricruz Vodrey of Belton and Linda Caro of San Antonio.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Avenue T Church of Christ, 2009 W. Ave. T, Temple, TX 76502.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.