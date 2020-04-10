Eddie Lee Dosson
Eddie Lee Dosson, age 75, died Friday, April 3, 2020 at Baylor Scott and White Hospital after a long illness.
Mr. Dosson was born to Eddie and Lettie Young Dosson on November 29, 1944 in Falls County Texas. He attended Marlboro Elementary School in Killeen, Texas and graduated from Killeen High School. Eddie relocated to Troy Texas after finishing high school.
Eddie joined the Army in 1966 and served his Country honorably. His bravery during the Vietnam War earned him a Bronze Star, The Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Eddie sustained injuries In Vietnam and was medically released as an SGT E5. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans.
Upon leaving the Army, he worked E.R. Carpenter and retired from Ralph Wilson as a forklift operator. Eddie was well known as a first-class carpenter and auto mechanic.
Eddie married Lucille Floretta Anavitarte in 1978. They made their home in Belton and later moved to Temple, Texas. He was a faithful member of Eighth Street Baptist Church.
Mr. Dosson is survived by his wife, Lucille Floretta, daughters Anita Anavitarte (Paul) Frank of Temple, Texas, Marcia Anavitarte (Thomas) Jordan of Austin, Texas, grandson Erskin Anavitarte (Kelli) of Nashville, Tennessee, granddaughters Dorianne Ortega of Temple, Texas, Tyra Jordan of Austin, Texas, brothers David Thomas of Houston, Texas, Robert Hall of Temple, Texas and god niece, Vickie (Justin) Liptrot of Fort Worth, Texas. He also leaves behind five great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Private services were held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 and he was interred at Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas.
