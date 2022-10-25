ROCKDALE — Services for Charles Leroy Patschke, 87, of Thorndale will be 2 p.m. Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Thorndale with the Rev. Aaron Kalbas officiating.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
ROCKDALE — Services for Charles Leroy Patschke, 87, of Thorndale will be 2 p.m. Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Thorndale with the Rev. Aaron Kalbas officiating.
Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery.
Mr. Patschke died Monday, Oct. 24, at a Round Rock hospital.
He was born Feb. 2, 1935, in Thorndale to Martin and Meta Urban Patschke. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Thorndale. He was an associate member of the Thorndale Volunteer Fire Department. He worked 38 years in the ingot department at Alcoa and was a farmer. He maarried Elinor Schimank on April 29, 1956, in Fedor.
Survivors include his wife of Thorndale; two daughters, Cindy Hughes and Tammy Pickett, both of Thorndale; a son, Jeffery Patschke of Salado; five sisters, Dorothy Moerbe of Wolfforth, Delores Hengst of Thorndale, Betty Joyce Peters of Round Rock, Peggy Bell of Winnsboro and Verna Talkmitt of Wilson; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.w