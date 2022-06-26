Services for Gary Bankston, 72, of Cameron will be 1 p.m. Monday in Sand Grove Cemetery in Milano with Dale Bankston and John David Bankston officiating.
Mr. Bankston died Monday, June 20, at a College Station hospital.
He was born June 26, 1949, in Houston to John Claude and Lottie Pearl Diver Bankston. He was an industrial painter and sandblaster. He worked in residential and commercial construction sectors. He married Jeffie Hudman in 1967.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Dale Bankston of Cypress; a daughter, Lori Kirk of Cameron; a brother, John David Bankston of Milano; eight grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.