Services for William Frederick Frank, 77, were Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial was in Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery in Bellville.
Mr. Frank died Dec. 28 in Temple.
He was born Feb. 7, 1943, in Houston to Ferdinand and Bess Lee Boekelmann Frank. He graduated from the University of Houston in 1967. He was an accountant and computer programmer. He co-owned BMF Computers.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Wilson Frank; three daughters; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.