Services for Joyce M. Huskey, 80, Temple will be private.
Mrs. Huskey died Sunday, Sept. 5.
She was born Aug. 11, 1941, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to William and Muriel Kitz. She married William Hall. She later married James Huskey on Oct. 3, 1969, in Houston. She worked as a meter maid, a nurse’s aide and she was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Huskey.
Survivors include a daughter, Cheryl Lynn Rector of Richmond, Ky.; two sons, James Kevin Huskey of Kingwood and Jody Kenneth Huskey of Temple; three brothers, James Kitz of Ohio, and Thomas Kitz and William Kitz, both of Burnett; and 10 grandchildren.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.