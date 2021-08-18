Services for Jazmine Aliah “Jazz” McMillan, 21, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ in Temple with S.C. Rhodes officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Ms. McMillan died Wednesday, Aug. 11, in Temple.
She was born July 29, 2000, in Temple to Teresa Russell and Rashad McMillan. She attended Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ. She attended Temple schools and graduated from Temple High School in 2019, where she played basketball.
Survivors include a son, Jivenchy Ali McMillan of Temple; her mother of Temple; her father Newport Beach, Calif.; a brother, Rashad Ali McMillan, Jr. of Lancaster, Calif.; three sisters, Sheena Russell of Temple, Precious Bell of Virginia and Alayah McMillan of Harker Heights; and her grandmother, Virginia McMillan of Troy.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.