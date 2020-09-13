BELTON — Services for Eugene “Gene” Bridge, 92, of Belton will be at a later date.
The body will be cremated.
Mr. Bridge died Friday, Sept. 11, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 22, 1927, in Iron Mountain, Mich., to Robert and Marian Morse Bridge. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He also was a merchant marine. He married Virginia Swanson on Aug. 22, 1953, in Mound, Mich. He was a member of the local U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and Lake Belton VFW No. 10377.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2008; and a grandchild in 2012.
Survivors include two daughters, Gail Bridge of Belton and Debby Bridge of Morgan’s Point Resort.
Memorials may be made to any animal charity.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.