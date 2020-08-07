Audria Virginia Jaeger
Audria Virginia Jaeger (Johnson) of Temple passed away peacefully at home on August 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was 89 years old.
Audria was born on September 27, 1930 in Lafayette, NJ, and raised by her maternal grandmother and grandfather, Isabelle and Harmon Clifford, after the death of her mother Glenna. Audria was married June 13, 1948 to the love of her life, John W. Jaeger, and was a devoted wife and mother, before moving to Arizona, and settling in Texas, where she and her husband managed several motels and apartments. She was also employed for many years as a bookkeeper at M&M Glass and retired in her 80’s. Her favorite pastime was playing the piano, reading, and crossword puzzles.
Audria was preceded in death by her husband John, son Wayne Jaeger, and sister Leila Pauswinski.
Survivors include son Glenn and his wife Marilyn of Florence; three daughters, Rhonda Sadowski and husband Jake of Wantage, NJ, Lucinda Jaeger of Temple, and Charmaine Sellers and husband John of Yuma, AZ; her ten grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Baylor Scott & White Hospice, nurse Amie, and aid Jessica for the excellent care given. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Judes Childrens Hospital. A private memorial service will be held at the home of Glenn and Marilyn Jaeger in Florence along with graveside services at a later date in Beemerville, NJ.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
