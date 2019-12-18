JoAnn White, 88, of Temple died Wednesday Dec 18, 2019 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELTON — JoAnn White, 88, of Temple died Wednesday, Dec.18, at a Temple hospital. Services are pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save