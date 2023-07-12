Vickie Denise Tubbs Fritz
Vickie Denise Tubbs Fritz, of Lorena Texas, passed away in New Braunfels, Texas at 65 years of age on Saturday July 8th, 2023.
She was born January 31st, 1958, in Temple Texas to Daniel Archie and Hazel Louise Dillard Tubbs Jr.
She was a loving housewife, that loved spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren, she loved them all dearly, and she loved animals as well.
She married Gerald Fritz Jr. in Austin, Texas on May 5th, 2005. Giving them 19 wonderful years together.
She is survived by her husband Gerald, her sons; Douglas & Shannon Jones, Chad & Jeanette Jones, daughters Crystal Fritz and Kenan Acosta, grandchildren; Austin, Makayla, Kyliegh, Nayan, Sanjay, Joseph and Reyna.
She is preceded in death by her father and brother-in-law Johnny L. Donoho.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Under the direction of Dossman Funeral Home.
Paid Obituary