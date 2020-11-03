Services for Robert S. Bowers, 89, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Meadow Oaks Baptist Church with the Rev. Lillian Hinds officiating.
Burial with military honors will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Bowers died Thursday, Oct. 29, at a local hospital.
He was born Oct. 2, 1931, in Mason to Lindsey R. and Reba E. Bowers. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Jeral Dean Hyman on July 19, 1952. He worked for the civil service at Fort Hood. He also was self-employed. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Kempner and Meadow Oaks Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Paula Maxwell; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meadow Oaks Baptist Church.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.