Ray and Yolanda Gomez
Ray and Yolanda Gomez were laid to rest in a small, family ceremony in Belton, Tx on Sat, Aug 15, 2020. Both succumbed to complications of Covid-19.
Ray Gomez, 75 was called home by our Heavenly Father on July 8, 2020. He was born June 29, 1945 in Belton, Tx.
Yolanda Gomez, 73 was called home by our Heavenly Father on July 29, 2020. She was born January 28, 1947 in Temple, Tx.
Both were raised in Temple and moved to Austin then later settled with their family in Round Rock. Ray was a hard working businessman in Temple and Austin as a highly regarded tailor who had become a master of his craft. Yolanda later joined him in his business and also became very well known for her impeccable work with alterations. They enjoyed going to the casino, dancing, watching golf, taking trips and spending as much time as possible with their family whom they felt very fortunate to have. They also enjoyed meeting new people and friends quickly became family.
They are survived by their 4 daughters; Mary Lou Gomez of Round Rock, Rachel Zamora (Rudy) of Round Rock, Angela Aleman of Ft. Worth, Victoria McCarty of San Antonio. 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren.
Ray and Yolanda were known to be very caring, witty, and hardworking who always made sure their family was more than taken care of. You will be truly missed by so many. Thank you for always taking such good care of us…see you later alligator and catch you on the flip flop!
Paid Obituary