CAMERON — No services are planned for Arthur Ray Humphreys, 62, of Belton.
Updated: April 22, 2023 @ 11:30 pm
Mr. Humphreys died Tuesday, April 18, at his residence.
He was born March 28, 1961, in Germany to James Humphreys and Opal Sapp Fraley. He was a graduate of Killeen Ellison High School. He attended Texas State Technical College in Waco. He was a Baptist.
Survivors include a sister, Audrey Kay Young of Killeen.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.