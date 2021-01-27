BELTON — Services for James C. Locklin, 70, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday in Friendship Cemetery with Quinton Locklin officiating.
Mr. Locklin died Tuesday, Jan. 12, at a Belton nursing home.
He was born July 23, 1950, in Cameron to L.W. Locklin and Erma Cryer Locklin. He was a member of the Church of Christ. He worked as a painter and in construction.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jamie Locklin.
Survivors include a son, Jeremy Locklin of Illinois; a daughter, Jennifer Holbrook of Houston; a sister, Ann Locklin of Belton; and a grandchild.
Memorials may be made to the Friendship Cemetery Association, c/o David Pope, PO Box 8823, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.