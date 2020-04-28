GATESVILLE — Services for Eddie Clarie Ayers Bruton, 61, will be private.
Burial will be in Mound Cemetery.
Mrs. Bruton died Friday, April 24.
She was born Sept. 9, 1958, in Gatesville to Hollis Edward and Eunice Marie Martin Ayers. She attended schools in Mound and Gatesville. She worked at Dryers restaurant and for the Gatesville Police Department. She also was a teacher and later worked for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. She was a member of the Coryell County Youth Fair board of directors and the Gatesville Riding Clubs board of directors.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Bruton.
Survivors include two sons, Jeremy Dossey and John Dossey; three stepsons, Heath, Jared and Tannon; a sister, Sandra Varner; and eight grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any lung disease charity.
Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville is in charge of arrangements.