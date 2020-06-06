ROCKDALE — Services for Boy Arledge, 86, of Rockdale will be 11 a.m. Monday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with Ray Templeton officiating.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Arledge died Thursday, June 4, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Feb. 22, 1934, in Franklin to William Henry “Big Daddy” and Nonie Tessie “Big Moma” Stephens Templeton. She attended school in Robertson County. She married Eugene Arledge on Nov. 29, 1952. She was a homemaker and helped manage Arledge Antiques in Rockdale. She was a member of Murray Street Church of Christ in Rockdale.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Oct. 4, 2018.
Survivors include two sons, Terry Arledge and Tim Arledge, both of Rockdale; a daughter, Tammy Leopold of Rockdale; two sisters, Barbara Threadgill of Rockdale and Jeanetta Smith of Hearne; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.