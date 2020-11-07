Services for Austin Ross Smith, 26, of Colorado and formerly of Moody will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in The Grove with the Rev. John Heckmann officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with the Rev. Gerry Harrow officiating.
Mr. Smith died Oct. 22 in Colorado Springs, Colo.
He was born April 12, 1994, at Fort Carson, Colo., to Eric and Terri Smith. He graduated from Harker Heights High School in 2012. He served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his parents; five siblings, Aaron Smith, Julia Suarez, Nate Suarez, Colton Smith and Grace Smith; his grandparents, Sharen and Rodney Smith and Orville and Janice Michalk.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.