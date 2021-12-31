BELTON — Services with military honors for Herman Gaines “Mac” McGee, 64, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Monday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mr. McGee died Tuesday, Dec. 21, at his residence.
He was born July 12, 1957, in Clarksdale, Miss., to Herman Monroe and Ruby Smith McGee. He served in the U.S. Army for 20 years. After retiring from the military, he went to work for the Department of Defense and retired from there in 2019. He married Lea Ann Brasell in Lubbock on June 20, 1986.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Michael McGee of Temple and Nick McGee of Chula Vista, Calif.; two daughters, Brandy Clark of Dayton, Tenn., and Lorin LeBlanc of Belton; four sisters; 12 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, or to a local VFW post.
Visitation will be 1-2:30 p.m. Monday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.