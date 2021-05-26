Ken Posey Jr.
On Monday, February 8, 2021, Ken Posey Jr. well-loved husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 96.
Ken was born November 27, 1924, in Pebble, Alabama, to Ken Sr. and Etha (Bledsoe) Posey. He graduated from Haleyville High School in Haleyville, Alabama, in 1943 and joined the U.S. Army Air Corps on June 13, 1943. He was trained as a B-17 “flying fortress” radio operator, mechanic, and gunner and flew 26 missions into enemy-held Germany out of Lavenham, England, as part of the 8th Air Force. He was cited for making “emergency repairs to radio in combat.” After returning from the European theater, he installed aircraft radio equipment. He was honorably discharged from the military on October 19, 1945.
On June 1, 1950, Ken married Sue Trimble, and they had been married 70 years at the time of his passing. They raised two sons, Dan and Jeff. Their primary residences as a married couple were Allen, Texas; Houston, Texas; and Rosebud, Texas.
Ken had a lifelong insatiable curiosity that led him to study mathematics and obtain a degree in chemistry, which kept him well-employed (and intellectually challenged) until retirement. He was instrumental in developing a process for purifying silicon to make the world’s first commercial computer chips.
With his wife, Sue, he traveled to and through every state in the continental U.S. except for North Dakota. He was passionate about making video recordings of his travels, which he shared with friends and family, punctuating them with fascinating stories that connected the places he visited with the people and events of history and science. He never tired of taking walks and marveling at the endless mysteries of nature.
Ken was preceded in death by his father, Ken, and his mother, Etha, as well as his three brothers, Everett, Merle, and Bob. He is survived by his wife, Sue, his two sons, Dan and wife Vicki, and Jeff and wife Danielle, two grandchildren, Claire and husband Beau, and Connor, two great-grandchildren, Jordyn and Tucker, and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Rosebud, Texas on June 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM.
