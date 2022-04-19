Lee deGeurin Mayfield
Lee deGeurin Mayfield, 81, of Belton, Texas, passed away on April 15th, 2022, after a brief illness. Lee was born on October 18th, 1940, in Austin, Texas, and graduated from Austin High School with the Class of 1958. Lee earned a scholarship in Chemical Engineering to Texas A&M University in 1958. While at A&M, he was a freshman class officer and Sergeant in Arms within the Aggie Corp of Cadets. Due to financial reasons, he returned home in 1959 and attended the University of Texas at Austin. After graduating from UT with a degree in Finance, he met the love of his life, Ethel, while working in Bryan, Texas, for Town and Country Convenient Stores. Lee and Ethel were married on November 15th, 1964 and spent the next 58 years together.
Lee had a very successful career in the convenience store business, starting with Town and Country in Bryan, and finally with Strasburger Enterprises in Temple, Texas as the President of the Retail Stores Division. Throughout his career, he was promoted quickly and elevated his team with his savvy business sense and strong leadership abilities. In 1995, he helped lead a successful merger between Strasburger Enterprises and Exxon Mobil Oil, consulting and providing managing expertise as they expanded stores throughout the US and around the world. After his retirement in 2003, he continued in the convenience store business by owning and managing a local convenience store in Belton, as well as spending time hunting at his ranch in Burkett, Texas. He stayed in touch with many of his Austin High Class of ’58 classmates, as well as volunteered his time in the community and at his church, Anchor of Hope Fellowship.
Lee and Ethel found their dream home in 1976 on Lake Belton, where they still reside. They traveled the world together, visiting numerous places such as Australia, Hawaii, Paris, Ireland and London. Lee enjoyed hunting and the outdoors, as well as a fine cigar, and he and Ethel enjoyed travelling to watch his kids and grandkids in various activities, as well as to Shreveport, Louisiana, to have fun in the casinos.
Lee is preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Bess Ellen (Talley) Mayfield, and sister, Margot Mayfield.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Ethel, son Mike, and daughter Michelle and her wife, Shannon. Lee is the grandfather of two beautiful granddaughters, Madison Mayfield and Tanner Mayfield. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Tinka and Tom Adkins and their son Zach, and is uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 19th, at 1:00 p.m. at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, Texas.
Paid Obituary